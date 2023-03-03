Columbus police officer who killed Donovan Lewis retires in 'bad standing'

Officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis while officers were attempting to serve a warrant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis while serving a warrant last year has retired.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Ricky Anderson’s retirement is effective Friday. In their statement, police said he retired in bad standing due to the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into Lewis’ death.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2022, in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. Officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence and assault.

Police bodycam footage shows Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment and immediately shooting the 20-year-old, who was in bed.

Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot. No weapon was found.

Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s report, Lewis died within minutes of being shot. He was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged internal organs before becoming lodged in his pelvis.

Toxicology testing found nicotine and THC in Lewis' blood. The report does not indicate if Lewis was under the influence at the time of his death.

Anderson, a 30-year veteran with the division, was placed on administrative leave. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in this case.

According to Anderson's personnel file, there have been 10 citizen complaints in 2001 including the use of force and violating police rules.

In May 2004, Anderson was "terminated for cause by the Director of Public Safety." The Department of Public Safety said the termination was not related to the use of force.

Anderson then won his job back after challenging the decision alongside the Fraternal Order of Police.