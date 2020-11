Andez Henry has been missing since Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Andez T. Henry was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the area of Bethesda Avenue and Elton Road.

Henry was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and riding a peach-colored bicycle. He is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 216 pounds.