COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 15-year-old suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened following an armed robbery at a CVS pharmacy in the 3300 block of East Broad Street just before 6:10 p.m.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a gun inside the CVS when officers fired shots.

*UPDATE ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING:



The 15-year-old suspect was armed with a gun. He died of his injuries.



At least 2 officers fired shots.



The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/t1vlWUPSHs

Police say the suspect has died after two officers fired at him.

The officers involved in the shooting are okay, according to police.

Watch — Police provide an update on the officer-involved shooting in east Columbus:

Police did not release the boy's identity pending next-of-kin notification.

Columbus police are continuing with the investigation.

©2020 by 10TV.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.