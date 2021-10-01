Columbus family credits firefighters, CO detector for saving lives

Firefighters installed free carbon monoxide detectors. Later that same night, they went off, alerting the family to danger.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scott Duffy says his family avoided disaster by just hours.

Just before Christmas, his family moved into a new home. His realtor had told him about a free program through the Columbus Division of Fire where new smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors could be installed for free.

He took advantage. And, just days before the holiday, Columbus firefighters arrived to make the installation.

“And then later that night, when we were unwrapping some presents, they started going off,” Duffy said. “We thought it was maybe just a faulty detector, but, just in case, we went outside and called the fire department. They came and verified that there was a monoxide presence in the house.”

Duffy and his two children, along with his partner and her two children, waited outside for answers.

Capt. Andy Boomstra said those answers did not come easily. He called it a non-typical carbon monoxide run. One thing was for sure – the CO levels in the home were at dangerous levels.

Finally, firefighters pinpointed the cause.

“The whole house fan was pulling a negative pressure, kind of a draft, out of the house and pulling CO down flues of the gas boiler and gas water heater,” Capt. Boomstra said. “So instead of going up, it was coming back down into the house.”

Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless, which is why it is often described as the silent killer.

“It could have gradually, slowly, slowly, gradually, they could have not woken up one day,” said Marvin Robertson, who was one of the firefighters who originally installed the detectors. “But because we did have the smoke alarms in there, they were able to enjoy a wonderful Christmas.”

Duffy has advice for other families who may not have the detectors. He says, make it a priority to get one.

“If you don’t have one, get one, and don’t wait,” he said. “We couldn’t wait another day. We couldn’t be more fortunate that we got them when we did. And, if we hadn’t, we might have spent Christmas in the hospital, or worse.”