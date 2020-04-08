Columbus bars and restaurants file lawsuit over order prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

The attorney representing the businesses said the suit is filed against Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

An attorney representing several Columbus bars and restaurants has filed a lawsuit against the state over a decision banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the order last week saying it will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ruling states that these types of establishments, including bars and restaurants, can sell alcohol up until 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol must end by 11 p.m.

The suit also names the Ohio Department of Public Safety which oversees the Ohio Investigative Unit, the attorney said. That is the agency that handles the business citations.

The attorney told 10TV they feel the ruling is unconstitutional and has a lack of due process.