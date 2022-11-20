Collectors get inside look at freshly mined crystals at Rockhound's Rock-n-Craft Show

Sparks were flying at the club's fall event on Sunday as mineral enthusiasts celebrated all things rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Northwest Ohio Rockhound club say their club is for anyone who likes any kind of rocks, minerals, gemstones, crafts, or jewelry.

During their fall Rock-n-Craft show, held at St. James Lutheran Church in west Toledo on Sunday, sparks flew when the club members helped collectors break open their rocks to reveal the crystals inside.

Heidi Jones said she has loved and collected rocks all her life. She said getting a chance to look inside one of her rocks for the first time was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I had a geode opened. I had seen it done. Friends of mine have had it done," said Jones. "I never did it myself. This is my first opportunity, so of course I had to give it a try."

The Rockhound's president, Catherine Clevenz, said she loves the excitement people have when they come to the show.

"Oh it feels wonderful, are you kidding? We meet all kinds of new people all the time," said Clevenz. "It's very vast. It's very educational. It's fun. It's interesting. Kids and adults both enjoy it."

Not only do people enjoy the fun of the hobby, they also find it calming.

Rockhound's vice president, Elie Ghanime says it's the perfect way to wind down after work.

Ghanime worked as an engineer and says before he retired, he would collect rocks to help take the pressure off of a long, stressful day.

"Whenever I have other problems, I just stay away from it, go grab a rock and work with it. It releases a lot of pressure," said Ghanime.

The club meets twice a month at St. James Lutheran Church.

They use their meetings and excursions to teach the community about the science behind rocks and how they are used in everyday life.

You can email the club at nwohiorockhoundsclub@gmail.com if you are interested or visit their Facebook page.