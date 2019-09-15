TOLEDO, Ohio — The 18th Annual Collard Greens Festival took place Saturday night thanks for the work of the Stubblefield family.

The festival happens every year on their property on Belmont Road and features as many dishes as they can create with different types of greens.

Over the past years, their ice cream has become a favorite.

This year, the festival is in honor of Glenn Stubblefield, one of the founders who passed after a two year battle with cancer.

"We had always said to each other that if one of us passes away we're going to have it the following year to honor the person who passed away. So, this year we're having a special tribute to my husband, Glenn who, you know, hung in there with me to do this," wife and co-founder of the Collard Greens Festival Joyce Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield spends year-round preparing the food... looking for sales and seeing if she can try out a new recipe.

