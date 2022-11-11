Michigan consumers getting cocktails to-go soon with possible permanent legislation

Previous legislation legalized the sale of alcoholic drinks to-go temporarily.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Senate has voted to approve a bill that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to-go from bars, distilleries and restaurants permanently throughout the state.

Previously, legislation had been passed temporarily allowing the sale, but the passing of bill SB1163 would allow it permanently.

"Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic," said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of state Government Relations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislature of more than 35 states voted to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic drinks to-go through executive orders or other temporary channels.

Currently, 14 states across America have approved laws allowing cocktails to-go sales temporarily. There are 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, to have enacted laws permanently allowing the sale.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. has an online pamphlet about the Refreshment Areas in the area, also known as social districts, on their website.

The bill passed 37-1 and will now head to the House for review. The temporary basis for cocktails to-go will expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.