Coast Guard suspends search for missing person in Lake Erie after boats collide near Huron, reminds people to take precautions when out on the water

3 people were pulled from the water on Tuesday night after the collision near Cranberry Creek. One was later pronounced dead.

HURON, Ohio — The United States Coast Guard has announced that it is suspending its search for a missing person in the waters of Lake Erie after a collision near Huron's Cranberry Creek on Tuesday night.

"Our crews are standing by ready to respond pending further developments or more information," the US Coast Guard Great Lakes wrote in a tweet.

According to Petty Officer Greg Schell with the Coast Guard, the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Coast Guard crews from the Marblehead station were sent out to respond. The Coast Guard received a call from a Good Samaritan who had rescued three people.

"(The Good Samaritan) saw two individuals from each vessel, a total of four, eject after the collision," said Schell.

Two people were transferred to the Huron Fire Department. The other, who was found unresponsive upon arrival, was transported by the Coast Guard to EMS and later pronounced dead.

At this time, officials believe that all three people were ejected from the boats as a result of the collision.

Late Tuesday evening, crews from Marblehead and Detroit went out with Huron Fire Department's dive team to search for one person who remains unaccounted for.

Schell said the search lasted through the night and into the morning – but was later suspended due to safety concerns.

"A couple factors like time, temperature and survival equipment equates to a higher probability in loss of life."

While the U.S. Coast Guard says they typically see a dramatic drop off in boats on Lake Erie by mid-November, the Daugherty’s say they’ve seen numbers rising lately. They say it’s partly due to the pandemic with more people boating, but also because of two big fishing tournaments underway with a lot at stake.

The Coast Guard says they don’t know exactly what caused this collision at this time, but it’s a reminder to be prepared. Make sure to dress for water temperature, not air temperature in case something happens. Also make sure to give a float plan to someone on shore, take your life jackets and a big one at night, check your lights.

