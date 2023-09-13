The US Coast Guard spotted the missing boat about 32 nautical miles West of Grand Haven. Crews said 61-year-old David Split was not on board.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Searchers with the US Coast Guard located the missing boat about 32 miles west of Grand Haven Wednesday afternoon, but efforts continue to locate the fisherman.

The USCG says 61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday night. Split was last seen near Grand Haven, but the last ping on his cell phone was near Holland.

A helicopter crew from the US Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City located the missing fishing boat unoccupied Wednesday afternoon.

So far, search crews have covered about 1,800 square miles on Lake Michigan.

In a press release sent out shortly after midnight, the USCG says watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received notification at 8:10 p.m. that Split was overdue. They say he was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer, named A&A.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a Coast Guard representative told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the search is split up right now in two areas: Offshore near Grand Haven where Split normally fishes, and the area where Lake Macatawa feeds into Lake Michigan, which is where they last got a ping on Split's cell phone.

The Coast Guard says it has both water vessels and aircraft searching for Split, and search conditions are expected to be favorable into the morning.

Search crews from Traverse City, Elizabeth City, North Carolina searched overnight.

A Canadian C-130 also joined the search Wednesday morning.

#Breaking #UPDATE: An MH-60 helo crew from @USCG Air Station Traverse City located the missing fishing boat, unoccupied, about 32 nautical miles west of Grand Haven, Mich. in #LakeMichigan. Search efforts continue for the missing fisherman. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) September 13, 2023

