DEFIANCE, Ohio — After being closed for most of the year, the Clinton Street Bridge will be back open for use on Dec. 2.

The bridge, which carries Routes 15, 18 and 66 over the Maumee River, was closed to pedestrian traffic on Feb. 25 to be replaced with a new structure that will carry four lanes of traffic and provide better access for pedestrians, bicyclists and those with disabilities to cross.

The bridge will reopen with a ceremony at 3 p.m. that will dedicate it as the Purple Heart Bridge.

Additional work around the bridge will continue through summer 2020, but isn't expected to severely impact traffic.

Project engineer Bashar Kanouh says crews may only need to close one or two lanes of traffic at a time.

