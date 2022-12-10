Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden

Tree-climbers, young and old, are getting a chance to climb well over 50 feet up decked out Metroparks Toledo's climbing tree... at night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone.

But some people love it – the higher the tree the better.

With that in mind, Metroparks Toledo, who have lots of trees, began giving people that opportunity a few years back, and it’s been very popular.

“I really like heights, and feeling like I’m flying, so it’s the perfect thing for me to do,” said Caitlyn Riehle who took part in the Metroparks’ Holiday Tree Climb at the Toledo Botanical Gardens on Saturday night.

For three weekends this year, the Metroparks’ nearly 80-foot climbing tree is decked out with Christmas lights to give climbers an ethereal holiday experience dangling dozens of feet from the ground using harnesses and climbing ropes.

Young people and people who are young at heart are invited to relive their childhood fascination with seeing how they can get in a tree, in a safe and supervised environment.

“My goal was to get above 50 feet and I got to 65, so I’m pretty happy with that,” said Caitlyn.

The sessions, which include a training session, last an hour and a half. All equipment is provided by Metroparks.

And since it is December, Metroparks staff has been providing a fire to keep climbers warm when they aren’t in the tree.

People who want to brave the chilly heights, and it is high, can sign up for the experience here but reservations are running out.

The last day for the holiday climb is Saturday December 17.

You can also call Metroparks Toledo Customer Service department during business hours at 419-407-9810 for more information.

The cost to participate is $35.