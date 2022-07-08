Cleveland State University student center evacuated due to bomb threat

Police are currently responding. People are asked to stay away from the area at this time.

CLEVELAND — The student center at Cleveland State University has been evacuated due to a bomb threat that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Police are responding to the building, located at 2121 Euclid Ave. People are asked to stay away from the area at this time.

"This afternoon a bomb threat was received for the Student Center," Cleveland State posted to its official Twitter account. "The building is being evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Bomb sniffing dogs, CSU Police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area."

