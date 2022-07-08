Cleveland State University student center evacuated due to bomb threat

CLEVELAND — The student center at Cleveland State University has been evacuated due to a bomb threat that occurred on Friday afternoon.
Police are responding to the building, located at 2121 Euclid Ave. People are asked to stay away from the area at this time.
"This afternoon a bomb threat was received for the Student Center," Cleveland State posted to its official Twitter account. "The building is being evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Bomb sniffing dogs, CSU Police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area."
This is a developing story. Stick with 3News for the latest coverage.
More local coverage from WKYC:
- NASA set to open a new Research Support Building on Monday at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland
- Cleveland Burger Week returns with these 50+ restaurants serving up special deals
- FORECAST | Scattered rain chances today, lots of sunshine this weekend
- Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case: 'We need to keep an open mind'
- They're back! Tall Ships Festival returns to Cleveland: What you can expect
- Sailing ships fill the skyline along Cleveland's lakefront for Tall Ships Festival
- Applications now open for Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls
- Former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice hired by Pennsylvania borough, mayor says
- Cuyahoga County Board of Elections hosting 'Special Animal Election' at zoo to recruit poll workers
- Cirque du Soleil performers to host youth pop-up skating performance class at Cleveland Skating Club on July 11
- Verizon Innovative Learning to bring internet access and devices to 5 Cleveland schools
- Northeast Ohio physicians protest in support of abortion rights
- President Joe Biden says U.S. Justice Department is monitoring investigation into Jayland Walker's death
- MetroHealth will host 'mini-clinic' to vaccinate children against COVID-19