Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl identified as Sy'Korria Lester.

Police say Sy’Korria was reported missing from the 900 block of Ruple Road “after arguing with guardian” around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.“She reportedly went to get her hair done in Euclid and has not returned,” police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

