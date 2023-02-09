Cleveland National Air Show captivates Northeast Ohio veterans on day 1

104 year old George Harabin was just one of many in the crowd.

CLEVELAND — "They have a great show, there's nothing like it here all the time," 104 year old, World War II Veteran George Harabin said.

Cover your ears and look to the skies, because the US Air Force Thunderbirds and other featured flying vessels are here to impress, even a World War 2 Veteran like Harabin.

"They're way faster, there was nothing like that in WWII," Harabin said.

The air show means something different - something special - to everyone, but that can be magnified for Veterans, including Dennis Lusin, who has been coming to the airshow for 30 years, making the trek up from West Virginia.

"It's just an expression of the power of this nation in the finest way. And not just the power behind the technology, the power behind the human resource," Lusin said.

The human resource in many cases being that of our active military members.

"The young people that fly and maintain and do their duty, I think we owe it to them," Lusin said.

To them and to those who served years, even decades ago, as we celebrate another free Labor Day weekend.

