Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces elephant's death, birth of baby gorilla within minutes of each other

'As we mourn the loss of Willy, it’s not lost on us that within minutes of his passing, we welcomed the birth of a newborn gorilla – only the second in our history.'

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo mourns the death of one of their elephants, they’re also celebrating the birth of a baby gorilla – both of which happened within minutes of each other around noon Wednesday.

“We’re deeply sad to share the passing of Willy, who was an unforgettable ambassador to his species here over the past 12 years and beloved by all of our Zoo team and extended Zoo family,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “As we mourn the loss of Willy, it’s not lost on us that within minutes of his passing, we welcomed the birth of a newborn gorilla – only the second in our history. I want to thank our tremendous and tireless team for their efforts during this emotional day.”

WILLY

Willy first arrived at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 2011, becoming well-known for his size at 11 feet tall and approximately 13,000 pounds.

“At 44 years old, he was also one of the oldest elephants and lived well-beyond the male median life expectancy of 24 years,” according to the Cleveland Zoo. “Due to his age, he had battled long-term health conditions over the past few years and was humanely euthanized following a severe downturn in health.”

BABY GORILLA

The newborn Western lowland gorilla was welcomed into the world to 32-year-old mom, Kebi Moyo, and 36-year-old dad, Mokolo.

“Kebi and the newborn have already shown positive signs of development including nursing and bonding amongst the other members of the troop,” according to zoo officials. “Weighing approximately 4 lbs. at birth, newborn gorillas are in almost constant contact with their mother for the first six months and nurse for about three years.”

The baby is the second gorilla fathered by Mokolo after Kayembe was born back in October 2021.

“The gorilla troop, including mom and newborn, will not be visible to the public temporarily to encourage bonding,” the zoo explains. “Stay tuned to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's social media for updates on when guests can visit the troop. A public naming opportunity will be announced in the coming days.”

