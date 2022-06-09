5 Northeast Ohio mayors to take part in meeting with President Biden on Wednesday

Members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance will meet with the Biden administration to discuss federal investments in the state.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Justin M. Bibb and Akron's Dan Horrigan will join a group of more than a dozen mayors from across the state of Ohio Wednesday for a meeting at the White House to discuss federal investments across the state.

The gathering of members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance centers around an event called "Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio." U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Director of White House Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling will lead a panel discussion centering around funds from legislation like the American Rescue Plan Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and CHIPS Act. The mayors will also meet with President Joe Biden.

"This meeting is a great opportunity to not only thank President Biden and the administration for their ongoing support but also take a comprehensive look at the bigger picture in Ohio," Bibb said in a statement. "While Ohio's communities have different needs, there are ways to collaborate that may enable us to think bigger and to stretch these dollars even further."

Besides Bibb and Horrigan, Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, and Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley will also be among those in attendance. The Alliance last week released a report showing how local leaders were spending the money from the American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed in the spring of 2021. You can read the report below:

Horrigan added:

"I'm honored to attend the White House event and speak on behalf of the Akron community about the ways in which this administration is helping our residents. Thanks to the $145M in American Rescue Plan Act funding that Akron has received, we've been able to invest in areas of critical need in our community including housing repair, community and youth violence prevention, and utility support. The City has worked alongside key local partners including the County of Summit, Summit County Public Health, Community Action Akron Summit, and so many others, to get federal funding quickly and effectively into the community."

Other mayors taking part include: