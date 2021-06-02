Masks optional as Cleveland Indians return to full capacity at Progressive Field

All tickets will be mobile entry.

CLEVELAND — Capacity limits are a thing of the past at Progressive Field. As Ohio officially lifted its COVID health orders Wednesday, the Cleveland Indians are also returning to full capacity operations. Masks are now optional, too.

“If you feel comfortable going without one, you can do that,” Curtis Danburg, vice president of communications for the Indians, tells 3News. “If you want to still wear one, we respect that, too.”

Danburg also says having fans in the ballpark "really provides energy to the players."

"Last year we did 60 games without any fans, and we had to use fake noise."

It’s a big shift for fans at Progressive Field after capacity limits were originally capped at 30% back on opening day with masks required.

Another important note: All tickets will be mobile entry. Progressive Field will also continue to enforce the bag policy of only allowing clutches (9”x5”x2”), medical bags and diaper bags into the park.

Looking ahead, fans can also expect the full return of the Kids Clubhouse, Family Deck and other options at Progressive Field starting June 11.