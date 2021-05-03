Cleveland Indians offer ticket discounts to vaccinated fans

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
As the state of Ohio continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, state and health officials are working with organizations to encourage incentives for people to get vaccinated.
On Monday, during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. DeWine announced that the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and other major and minor league baseball teams are offering discounts to vaccinated Ohioans.
According to DeWine, the Tribe is offering $5 off of regularly priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets if the buyer has received at least one vaccine dose.
For more information on how to get discounted tickets for the Cleveland baseball team, click here.
The discounts are being promoted through the various teams websites and social media platforms.
As of Monday, more than 30 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated and more than 40 percent have received at least their first dose.
