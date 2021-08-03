x
Fire crews respond to house explosion on Cleveland's east side

Two people have been reported injured so far.
Credit: George Ganoe

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is at the scene at a reported house explosion and fire on the city's east side.

Crews are battling the flames at a house located in the 3600 block of E. 57th Street.

Cleveland Police report that a 59-year-old woman and 67-year-old man were injured. EMS, fire and Cleveland Police are all at the scene at this time.

There is word yet on how bad the explosion might be, or on the extent of the injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you any updates as we get them in.

You can watch our coverage of the fire in the player below:

