'Major air service announcement' revealed: Aer Lingus to offer nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Dublin, Ireland

The new flights begin in May 2023.

CLEVELAND — It's official!

Aer Lingus is coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2023 with nonstop flights being offered to Dublin, Ireland.

The news was confirmed during a "major air service announcement" held at CLE during a 12:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

The new flights are scheduled to begin on May 19. Each Aer Lingus plane will feature the following:

16 seats in the business class cabin with luxury dining and beds

168 seats in the economy cabin with complimentary meals and drinks

All passengers will have access to WiFi and in-flight entertainment

Once in Ireland, travelers from Cleveland can then connect from Dublin to more than 20 European destinations like London, Paris and Amsterdam.

The addition of Aer Lingus service marks the first time Cleveland will have nonstop flights to Europe since WOW ended operations from CLE to Iceland in October of 2018.

This "major service announcement" comes just days after Cleveland City Council introduced legislation that would provide up to $600,000 for Irish air carrier Aer Lingus to offer direct flights from CLE.

"The primary goal of this project is to re-establish daily nonstop air service from Cleveland to Europe and make Cuyahoga County a more attractive location for private businesses to locate in Cuyahoga County by maintaining daily nonstop air service to Europe," according to the legislation.

As part of the introduction of the service, Aer Lingus will be offering reduced fares starting at $459 for flights from May 19 to June 15. However, passengers must book their seats before Oct. 19, 2022 to take advantage of the deal.

