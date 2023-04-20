Grand Slam Beerfest in Cleveland to return to Progressive Field on July 29

The third annual festival will return to Progressive Field on July 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have announced that the third annual "Grand Slam Beerfest" event is returning to Progressive Field this summer for two sessions.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, July 29, will feature over 200 local and craft brews available for sampling, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries.

“We are thrilled to bring back the third annual Grand Slam Beerfest to Progressive Field. The unique experience of sampling beer and enjoying live music has been well-received by our fans and we looked forward to seeing them in the ballpark again this year. We are also excited to offer our Season Ticket Members an exclusive discount and a first opportunity to purchase," said Cleveland Guardians Director of Special Events Caitlyn Burkart.

Below is everything you need to know about the event:

When is Beerfest?

Grand Slam Beerfest will take place at Progressive Field on July 29. Fans can choose from two three-hour sessions (2-5 p.m. or 8-11 p.m.)

When do tickets go on sale?

On April 21, at 10 a.m., Cleveland Guardians Season Ticket Members will have a presale opportunity to purchase discounted tickets.

On April 24, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. and can be purchased HERE

How much are tickets?