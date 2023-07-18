Bunny rescued from burning house by Cleveland firefighters

CLEVELAND — You might say this story has a "hoppy" ending.
The Cleveland Division of Fire was called to the scene of a blaze on Colburn Avenue just west of Broadview Road on the city's west side on Tuesday.
While two adults and one child were safety out of the house, firefighter Lt. Eric Short fought through the flames to rescue Van Gogh, the family bunny.
No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
