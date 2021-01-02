Cleveland FBI: Man with possible ties to Summit County wanted for alleged assault on federal officer during Capitol riot

Authorities in Northeast Ohio are searching for this man, who they say is believed to have ties to Summit County.

CLEVELAND — Do you know this man?

The Cleveland Division of the FBI released two pictures Monday afternoon of a man who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the assault of a federal officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

FBI officials say initial investigation to identify the man has resulted in the belief that he has ties to the Northern Ohio area – specifically Summit County. Authorities said, however, that additional details regarding his connection to Northeast Ohio “cannot be released at this time."

The photos show the man wearing red and blue face paint.

Anybody with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact authorities in one of the following ways:

Cleveland FBI: 1-877-FBI-OHIO (324-6446)

Summit County Crime Stoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the successful identification of the man seen in the photographs. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

No additional details were immediately available.