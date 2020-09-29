Live updates: Presidential debate brings battle to Cleveland

Here are real-time updates as the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Let the debate begin!

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be in Cleveland this evening as the two candidates square off in the first presidential debate of 2020. Below you will find a list of time-stamped updates as the big day evolves. Click HERE for a complete guide to everything you need to know about the debate.

NOTE: Be sure to refresh this story frequently for the newest information. You will find the most recent updates at the top of the story.

9:10 a.m. Here’s the latest look at the scene in Cleveland where President Trump and Biden will square off later tonight.

8:23 a.m. Here's a live look outside the Samson Pavilion where the debate is set to take place.

8 a.m. How about another time check?!?! The debate is now 13 hours away.

7:44 a.m. Biden's campaign announced a "train tour" will launch in Cleveland on Wednesday morning, traveling to Alliance before making multiple stops in western Pennsylvania. Read more about this event HERE.

7:05 a.m. The GO! morning team joined together for a special aftershow discussion about today's debate.

7 a.m. The debate is just 14 hours away!

6:57 a.m. 3News' Jasmine Monroe shares an early morning peek at the site of tonight's debate.

Good morning - from the

Samson Pavilion in Cleveland - where the first presidential debate will take place tonight! @wkyc pic.twitter.com/jo6anPYYHJ — Jasmine Monroe (@MONROEWKYC) September 29, 2020

6:15 a.m. Do you have members of your own family who don't agree with your political ideology? You're not alone. 3News' Maureen Kyle spoke with a relationship expert for advice on how to best handle political differences with people you love.