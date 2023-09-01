Robber beat clerk with handgun in Monday-morning north Toledo robbery

Police said a suspect beat the clerk with a handgun in the Monday-morning robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — A clerk was injured during a north Toledo gas station robbery early Monday when the robber beat her with a handgun, Toledo police said.

According to a report from Toledo police, a robber entered the gas station at Cherry and Bancroft streets around 6:45 a.m.. Monday.

The robber went behind the counter and hit the clerk with a handgun before taking cash and leaving the store, police said.

The suspect had fled by running down a nearby alley toward LaGrange Street before officers arrived to find the injured clerk.

Toledo Fire and Rescue workers treated the clerk at the scene, police said.

Toledo police detectives are investigating the case.

