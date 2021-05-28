Clay High School culinary students compete in 1st Food Truck Face-off

Sophomore Peter Dabish was in charge of the voting table. He said each team started their food trucks from the ground up.



"Each student has created their own recipe and their own menu and pricing based off students liking and disliking," said Dabish.



Director of Career and Technology at Oregon City Schools, Becci Bihn, says the culinary students also found a way to incorporate students in other programs.



"The construction traits program built the trucks. The art department painted the design that culinary students created, and then the kids have worked all year on their menus, on their costs, production and those things," said Bihn.



Bihn said she and the entire school are proud of the students who helped make this happen.



"Even though we have long lines and some people are agitated, but they're doing a great job and each one has a different specialty and like I said they've worked really hard," said Bihn.