Classmates, community celebrates strength of 5th grader battling cancer

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Emily Scholz is a 5th grader at Fallen Timbers Middle School. The 11-year-old is known as a sweet and friendly girl who loves Harry Potter. She was recently diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a rare and highly aggressive form of cancer with a brain tumor that's difficult to treat.

School counselor Jenni Minni, along with Emily's teachers, Stephanie Jesko, Megan Meiring, Crystal Barnswell and Mary Dressel, were so proud of how the school stood in the pouring rain with their signs, cheering on their fellow classmate.

Local first responders, residents and school staff all participated in the parade in Emily's honor. Her very best friends, Ava Voggs, Raylynn Hall, Zoe Stockbyger and Molly Marshall, are so proud of Emily.

Raylynn said she was shocked and excited that Emily was even part of the parade.