Family remembers 11-year-old boy killed in school bus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tuesday was the first day of class for Northwestern Local Schools students in Clark County.

A school bus carrying 52 students, including 11-year-old Aiden Clark, was heading west on Troy Road. At the same time, a Honda Odyssey was driving east on the same road when it went left of center.

The bus driver attempted maneuvers to avoid getting hit, but the vehicles crashed into each other. The bus overturned on its side while the Odyssey came to a rest in a ditch, sustaining serious damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Authorities said 23 students received medical treatment for their injuries. One student was killed when he was ejected from the bus during the crash. Family members said the student who died was Aiden.

In his obituary, Aiden’s family said that his love of sports was unparalleled and his desire to gain knowledge never stopped.

Aiden would garden with his dad every day and play with his siblings. He loved playing board games, doing word searches with a flashlight in bed and playing outside.

“Taken before his time, Aiden will forever be in our thoughts and hearts,” the family said.

Family and friends of Aiden will gather on Sunday for a memorial service to remember the 11-year-old.