TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo Neighborhoods Department will distribute nearly 30,000 disposable masks and nearly 6,000 pairs of gloves to the community on Friday.
The masks and gloves will be given to area churches, neighborhood organizations, local agencies and other groups which will dispense the supplies to the public and staff members working with the public to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Monica Smith, neighborhood navigator for the city, says the cost of the masks and gloves will be reimbursed to the city with community development block grant funding.
“There is an urgent need for masks and gloves in our community, and for the organizations that have requested assistance,” Smith said. “We will be safely distributing these supplies so they can be used to help flatten the curve and fight the spread of COVID-19.”
The organizations and groups that will receive the masks and gloves for free distribution are:
- Canaan Manifested Word Church
- City of Zion Church
- The Mt. Zion Church
- Connecting Kids to Meals
- First Church
- Toledo Community Coalition
- Greater Grace Church
- Groomed Barbershop
- Jerusalem Baptist Church
- Junction Coalition
- Lucas County Children Services
- Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio
- Macedonia Baptist Church
- Neighborhood Health Association
- New Eureka Baptist Church
- New Hope Baptist Church of Toledo
- New Prospect Baptist Church
- Pathway
- Robinson Elementary Community Hub
- Southern Missionary Baptist Church
- Sunshine Communities
- TARTA
- Temple of Praise
- The Tabernacle
- United Community Church
- Lucas County Veterans Service Commission
- 10 local Stop & Go stores and 10 local Stop and Shop stores
The city says the number of masks and gloves each group will receive varies.
For example, Lucas County Veterans Service Commission will receive 500 masks that will be distributed to veterans and the public during business hours; Lucas County Children Services will receive 1,000 masks for families helped by the agency, and TARTA will receive 4,800 masks distributed to operators, maintenance employees, and office staff.
Pickup will occur between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Liz Pierson Open Air Shelter located in Ottawa Park.
The representatives of each organization collecting supplies have been asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.