TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo Neighborhoods Department will distribute nearly 30,000 disposable masks and nearly 6,000 pairs of gloves to the community on Friday.

The masks and gloves will be given to area churches, neighborhood organizations, local agencies and other groups which will dispense the supplies to the public and staff members working with the public to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Monica Smith, neighborhood navigator for the city, says the cost of the masks and gloves will be reimbursed to the city with community development block grant funding.

“There is an urgent need for masks and gloves in our community, and for the organizations that have requested assistance,” Smith said. “We will be safely distributing these supplies so they can be used to help flatten the curve and fight the spread of COVID-19.”

The organizations and groups that will receive the masks and gloves for free distribution are:

Canaan Manifested Word Church

City of Zion Church

The Mt. Zion Church

Connecting Kids to Meals

First Church

Toledo Community Coalition

Greater Grace Church

Groomed Barbershop

Jerusalem Baptist Church

Junction Coalition

Lucas County Children Services

Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio

Macedonia Baptist Church

Neighborhood Health Association

New Eureka Baptist Church

New Hope Baptist Church of Toledo

New Prospect Baptist Church

Pathway

Robinson Elementary Community Hub

Southern Missionary Baptist Church

Sunshine Communities

TARTA

Temple of Praise

The Tabernacle

United Community Church

Lucas County Veterans Service Commission

10 local Stop & Go stores and 10 local Stop and Shop stores

The city says the number of masks and gloves each group will receive varies.

For example, Lucas County Veterans Service Commission will receive 500 masks that will be distributed to veterans and the public during business hours; Lucas County Children Services will receive 1,000 masks for families helped by the agency, and TARTA will receive 4,800 masks distributed to operators, maintenance employees, and office staff.

Pickup will occur between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Liz Pierson Open Air Shelter located in Ottawa Park.

The representatives of each organization collecting supplies have been asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.