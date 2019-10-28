TOLEDO, Ohio — A democrat running for the district 1 Toledo City Council seat may lose his city job.

Shaun Strong, who works in the city's Department of Public utilities as a clerk specialist, received a letter charging him with three violations of city policies regarding personal use of city equipment last Wednesday.

The letter says that Strong printed a “sizable document containing personal information” on a city printer.

His hearing with the city's Human Resources department is scheduled for November 13.

Strong's said they do not have a comment at the time since the matter is still under review and has not yet been resolved.