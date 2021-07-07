A building to check out: City seeks to sell, repurpose former Mott library building

Requirements for proposals will be released during a webinar on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is seeking to bring new life to the former Toledo Lucas County Public Library Mott Branch building.

The city is accepting proposals to purchase and repurpose the property, located at 1055 Dorr St. The adjacent parcel is also part of the footprint.

Request for proposal requirements will be revealed during a public webinar Thursday at 5 p.m. Those interested should register in advance here.

On Friday, tours will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a public open house.

The full request for proposal can be found here. Submissions are due by Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

Commissioner of Business Services Sandy Spang is overseeing the process.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring a new use to a facility that has been an important community asset in the Dorr Street Corridor since 1918," Spang said. "I anticipate a robust response with a variety of creative concepts."