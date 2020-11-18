Toledo redesigns city website, aims to make it more accessible for all users

The site was revamped with the help of The Ability Center and Sight Center for greater accessibility. It's also designed for ease of use for residents and businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a redesigned, more resident- and business-friendly City of Toledo website is now launched.

The mayor's office said the site, toledo.oh.gov, offers an improved search function, greater ease of navigation, and more opportunities to market Toledo.

The city of Toledo contracted with Madhouse Creative LLC to build the new site.

“I knew from the day I took office that Toledo needed to increase and improve its communications,” Kapszukiewicz said. “We have done that with our monthly Wednesdays with Wade series, increased use of social media, and bolstered relationships with community partners and organizations, but we also knew that we needed to develop a new website. I am happy today to launch the new site, which was created with an audience-focused navigation in mind, improved content, and a streamlined flow of information.”

The city and Madhouse worked with The Ability Center of Greater Toledo and the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio to ensure the new site is accessible to all.

The site took approximately 12 months to create and move information from the previous city website.

City staff members plan to closely monitor site usage and make changes as needed. Highlights of city services will also adjust with seasonal needs, such as leaf collection in the fall and snow removal in the winter.