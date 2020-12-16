City sues to close Days Inn for 1 year, saying police were called to east Toledo motel 182 times since 2018

The complaint claims the owners and employees were aware of criminal activity at the motel but failed to address it or prevent it from happening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has filed suit against the Days Inn on Miami Street with the intention of closing the business for at least one year.

According to court documents, Toledo police have been called out to the motel 182 times since January 2018.

According to the complaint, between January 2018 and November 2020, officers responded to:

15 reports of assault

13 reports of domestic violence

10 reports of fighting

30 reports of disorderly conduct

Nine reports of theft

Six robberies

Two burglaries

Nine drug overdoses

Also detailed were reports of rape, prostitution, arson and weapons violations.

The suit alleges that defendants Toledo Nights, Inc. and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC and their employees participated in a pattern of activity by allowing these criminal acts at the Days Inn Motel and that they knew these crimes were happening, but failed to take action or do anything to prevent them from happening again in the future.

In addition to the alleged criminal activity, court documents state that back in May, the Division of Building Inspection found a number of building code violations, including structural defects, electrical code violations, plumbing defects, defects in the building's heating and air.

Last month, the fire department also reported numerous fire code violations.