City sues to close Days Inn for 1 year, saying police were called to east Toledo motel 182 times since 2018

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has filed suit against the Days Inn on Miami Street with the intention of closing the business for at least one year.
According to court documents, Toledo police have been called out to the motel 182 times since January 2018.
According to the complaint, between January 2018 and November 2020, officers responded to:
- 15 reports of assault
- 13 reports of domestic violence
- 10 reports of fighting
- 30 reports of disorderly conduct
- Nine reports of theft
- Six robberies
- Two burglaries
- Nine drug overdoses
Also detailed were reports of rape, prostitution, arson and weapons violations.
The suit alleges that defendants Toledo Nights, Inc. and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC and their employees participated in a pattern of activity by allowing these criminal acts at the Days Inn Motel and that they knew these crimes were happening, but failed to take action or do anything to prevent them from happening again in the future.
In addition to the alleged criminal activity, court documents state that back in May, the Division of Building Inspection found a number of building code violations, including structural defects, electrical code violations, plumbing defects, defects in the building's heating and air.
Last month, the fire department also reported numerous fire code violations.
In response, the city is asking the court to determine both defendants are responsible for maintaining a public nuisance and order the Days Inn at 1800 Miami St. to be padlocked and closed for one year.