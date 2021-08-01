City streamlining non-emergency call operations

The city says they are merging some call operations between the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Police.

A change is coming to the way the Toledo Police Department handles non-emergency phone calls.

Gretchen Debacker, legislative director with Mayor Wade Kapszukiwicz’s office confirmed to WTOL 11 on Sunday that they are merging some call operations between the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Police.

The non-emergency number will not change.

That update should be up and running by mid-week.

In the past, the TPD non-emergency number was a voicemail that would repeat until eventually connecting callers to Toledo dispatch.

After the update is complete, by Wednesday or Thursday, the city says the system will be more accessible and efficient.

Callers to the same number will be given static prompts that will connect them to the departments best suited to answer their questions.

The City says they've broken down the data for those who call the TPD non-emergency contact number and will use what they found to streamline the process for those who call that number.

People with emergencies should still dial 9-1-1.