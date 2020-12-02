TOLEDO, Ohio — City and state snow crews are gearing up for what looks like it will be the biggest snowfall of the season.

Toledo snow plows and de-icing trucks were heading in and out of the garage on West Central Avenue Tuesday.

Ignazio Messina, communications officer for the city of Toledo, said the city will be working around the clock to pre-treat roads for Wednesday.

"We started brining all of the bridge decks all over the city downtown and all of the major roadways so that those roads are prepared," Messina said. "We're also keeping a close eye on the weather as we have reinstalled all our plows on our trucks, loaded up salt so I think we're well prepared for this."

Last week, our area saw around three inches of snow, but rain on the weekend washed much of that away. This time, the forecast is calling for four to six inches.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are also on high alert. District Two officials at the Lucas County garage in Maumee were also out pre-treating highways and state routes. One of the drivers said that they face the same risks that other drivers do when snow falls.

"This is what you're here to do," said Josh Doughty, an ODOT driver for six years, "and you're here to do this job to help every body else here on the road and you take a deep breath, you slow down, you get your bearings, you know you realize it's only going to last a little bit and then you keep going."

Officials said pre-treatment is essential because it helps to make sure snow does not adhere to the roadways. That preventative action makes it easier for plows to clear the roads.

"We're ready to handle anything that mother nature can dish at us," District 2 administrator Dale Calcamuggio said. "We've had whiteout conditions. We've had other conditions already from the ones we've had which gives out drivers the experience they need."

We’re still below the average for snow totals for this time of year, which is usually around 24 inches. Currently, we’re at almost 17 inches.

Thirty-seven inches is the average for the entire season.

