City pool hours announced for the summer

The pools and the splash pad at Savage Park will open for the season on June 1, the earliest the pools have been open in many years!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has announced when its six public pools will open for the summer!

The pools and the splash pad at Savage Park will open for the season on June 1, the earliest the pools have been open in many years.

Last summer, the pools weren't open due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to have pools open this year for the entire summer with extended hours,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “We have a full slate of opportunities for young Toledoans this summer, including spending time at the pools, sports, enrichment, and employment.”

The pools and splash pad will be open seven days a week: from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from June 1 to July 4 and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from July 5 to Aug. 15.

From Aug. 16 to Sept. 5, the pools and splash pad will be open as follows:

Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a $1 entry fee for children 12 and under, with a $2 fee for children 13 and older.

To ensure community access to the pools seven days a week, as well as to provide necessary time for pool maintenance, Willys and Roosevelt pools and the Savage splash pad will be closed on Mondays. Wilson, Pickford, Jamie Farr and Navarre pools will be closed on Tuesdays. Swimming lessons will be offered this summer.

If you have any questions, the six pools and the splash pad locations and phone numbers are:

Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., 419-936-2928

Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., 419-936-2501

Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., 419-936-3071

Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr., 419-936-2863

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., 419-936-3064

Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 Summit St., 419-936-3072

Savage Splash Pad, 645 Vance St., 419-936-2502