City Park League suspends basketball tournament play on weekends

The league says tournament play will be suspended until further notice.
Credit: City Park League

TOLEDO, Iowa — The City Park League announced its decision to suspend basketball tournament play on the weekends until further notice.

The decision to suspend play was made even though extra police will be present at parks following a shooting at Savage Park during a basketball game.

It is unclear from the Facebook post that the shooting was the reason for suspending play.

Read the full Facebook post here:

"In a great deal of support from TOLEDIANS There will be an INCREASE in LAW ENFORCEMENT presence at the parks (as initially documented and requested). Public Safety has and will ALWAYS be our #1Priority 

Nonetheless,

The CPL has decided to "Suspend" Basketball Tournament Play on the weekends until further notice. 

#TheCPL"

