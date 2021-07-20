Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz issued a list of seven after-hours establishments being targeted for closure and asked the public to alert police in real time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is working to crack down on after-hours establishments and put out a list of locations that officials plan to target over the next several weeks.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Tuesday stood outside an after-hours club on Telegraph Road in north Toledo where a fatal shooting happened over the weekend.

Kapszukiewicz was joined by District 6 Councilmember Theresa Morris outside the Glass House Lounge on Telegraph Road, where a 41-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday.

Charthrice Warren, 41, and Wilbur Hughes, 31, were inside the after-hours club when the shooting happened and both were rushed to the hospital for care. Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital. In addition, two more victims were hospitalized from the shooting: Chanekia Young, a 30-year-old woman, and Amber Piddock, a 35-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Kapszukiewicz said the Glass House Lounge was among seven establishments targeted for closure.

City officials, including Toledo Police Chief George Kral, said oftentimes these establishments lead to violent behavior, particularly gun violence. After-hours clubs do not have liquor permits and are oftentimes unstable structures.

The issue is they aren't technically "operating" so they are open inconsistently, which can be tricky when it comes to getting them shut down. Oftentimes members of law enforcement do not know when they will have people inside, making it difficult to get them boarded up.

Because of this, city officials are asking for the public's help in reporting these places when they are operating illegally.

"If you own one of these establishments, one of your names is (on) there. We know who you are, we know where your establishment is and we are ready to take your property. If you live near one of these establishments, help us be eyes and ears on the street let us know if people start gathering. Let us know in real-time," Kapszukiewicz said.

The list includes the following addresses: