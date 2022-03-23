City officials, law enforcement stand behind Mr. G's Barn while working toward long-term solution for traffic troubles

"We don't want to get in the business of telling people that they can't get ice cream."

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — An update to a story we first brought to you last week.

After hearing about the safety concerns caused by the long car lines at Mr. G's Barn, a local ice cream shop, WTOL 11 reached out to city officials and law enforcement.

And while there isn't a long-term plan just yet, conversations are happening.

On Tuesday night the one common goal from everyone including community members, Springfield Township and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is they want to see Mr. G's Barn continue to thrive.

So they're looking at solutions for the back-ups caused by the long lines.

While a gloomy day is a slow one at Mr. G's Barn, a warm day like the one we saw last week can attract hundreds, if not thousands, of customers, causing a traffic mess on Hill Avenue.

Anette Prats, who lives across the street told WTOL 11 just last week it's a safety concern.

"I've been here eight years and traffic has never been this bad. and the courtesy of drivers is not there," said Prats.

Capt. Matt Luettke says the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is aware of the situation

"We've advised the field operations deputies that you know when they're in the area, you know to be aware of that traffic concern," said Luettke.

But he says they can only monitor the traffic.

"And they are to take whatever reasonable law enforcement action need to be taken," said Luettke.

Because of safety concerns, neighbors in the area have suggested the road be widened.

But Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski says that isn't happening any time soon.

"Essentially the responsibility for the operation of the business in terms of excess queueing onto the public right of way. Ultimately is the responsibility of the business owner to conduct their business in a way that prevents that from happening," said Pniewski.

WTOL 11 has reached out to the owner of Mr. G's, but he won't comment.

The Springfield Township administrator says the township wants the business to do well.

And it's a group effort, as they all figure out a way to help support the beloved ice cream shop while keeping everyone safe.

"We do plan on having a roundabout at that location in the future. If the business owner wanted additional infrastructure incorporated into that, it would be their responsibility to coordinate those needs," said Pniewski.

"We don't want to get in the business of telling people that they can't get ice cream," Luettke said.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says they're looking into adding some signage in the area, but the ideal solution is a long-term plan to stop the line from spilling into the road.