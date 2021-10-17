City of Toledo worker sues city, says he was passed up for promotions based on his race

Sammie Coleman has worked for the city since 1994 in the Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A city of Toledo employee has filed a lawsuit in district court against the city, alleging discrimination based on his race.

Sammie Coleman says he has been wrongfully denied promotions because of his race and in retaliation for previously filing a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Coleman, a black man, has been employed by the city since 1994 in the Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbors.

According to his complaint, Coleman applied for a promotion to the position of Alternate General Foreman in 2017 and 2019, and was denied both times in favor of a less qualified white employee.

In the lawsuit, Coleman says he was exposed to acts of discrimination, including being told he would never be promoted as long as he had an afro and being subjected to unjustified discipline that white employees did not receive.

In addition, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission has determined that Coleman has probable cause to file a lawsuit against the city.

Coleman is demanding a jury trial in court.