Some Toledoans frustrated by city's smart water meter project

Some residents think the city is holding their water hostage by making the replacements mandatory. The city said its goal is to modernize the current system.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you got a letter in the mail about getting your water meter replaced, you're one of thousands in the Glass City that are part of a two-year project to upgrade 116,000 water meters.

Not everyone is happy about it, though.

Some residents think the city is holding their water hostage by making the replacements mandatory.

But the city said the goal is to modernize the infrastructure, operations and technology, which will ultimately improve customer experience.

At a Wednesday night meeting about the new smart water meters, Toledo residents showed their confusion and frustration over the city project.

"They want to be reassured that we aren't going to be listening to them or using this technology in an abusive way," Doug Stephens, Toledo's water meter replacement project leader said at the meeting at the Frederick Douglass Community recreation center. "This technology does one thing for us: record what that meter says."

Some residents who already have the new meters said their bills have gone up, the meters are faulty and have concerns about what is in them.

"They are powered by the batteries and I was asking about the life of the batteries. I was told 20 years," Toledo resident Linda Allen said. "I was concerned with them catching on fire because batteries do have a tendency to do things like that."

But the meters being replaced are not accurate anymore, city officials said.

Some residents do agree and said it's time to update an antiquated system.

"I just recently had my water line replaced a few weeks ago, from the meter all the way to the main street. I was really satisfied with what they did and everything worked out great," Toledo resident Robert Rivers said.

Those who receive a postcard about the replacement need to schedule and appointment with the city. After three postcards and a phone call, you're at risk of getting your water shut off, according to the city.

Stephens said a uniform water meter in the city prevents complications and makes for better and faster readings.

"We want the same meter. We can't have five or six models of meters that we're trying to keep up with if there's an issue," Stephens said. "For us, we need that consistency to be effective as a utility."

Once you get your meter switched out, the city says it will take one to two billing cycles for it to update.

The city has already replaced about 24,000 water meters and there are a few hundred at risk of getting shut off.