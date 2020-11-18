City of Toledo to hold tree planting ceremony Nov. 19, honoring lives lost to COVID-19

The event, happening on Nov. 19, will involve planting 19 trees to represent lives lost to COVID-19 in our community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo has announced a tree planting ceremony to honor lives lost to COVID-19.

The Division of Forestry, in partnership with the Toledo Urban Forestry Commission, will plant 19 trees during the ceremony to create a tree memorial in honor of those in our community who have died from COVID-19.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at Highland Park, along South Ave. near the tennis courts.

“Too many in our community and across the nation have been lost to COVID-19,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a media release sent on Wednesday. “This memorial grove is one way we can honor them while providing a sign of new life for those they have left behind.”

The tree planting will also serve as a replacement for the city's Arbor Day event, which was postponed during the spring.

“Trees can be healing for both people and the planet," said Toledo Urban Forestry Commission Chairman Al Johnson.