TOLEDO, Ohio — City of Toledo trucks were seen out and about Monday during the first major snowfall of the season to prepare the roads.

The City of Toledo's Streets, Bridges, and Harbor division began their work at midnight to get the roads ready for the storm.

A spokesperson for the city said they will continue to treat the roads and watch the weather to see when they will have to move to plowing the snow.

Until the snow accumulates, the city will treat the roads with a combination of salt and brine.

The treatment is based off the road conditions and the temperatures.

Crews will stay on shift treating the roads through the duration of this storm.

"We're not doing any removal because there's no road accumulation right now, but they're treating roads sticking to phase 1 and 2, which is basically the main roads. But the most important thing is to drive safely and carefully," said the City of Toledo's spokesperson, Ignazio Messina.

He said we can see plows out on main roads as soon as snow begins to accumulate, they will not move to neighborhoods until accumulation gets to about three or four inches.

Roads are already expected to get icy, so drivers are encouraged go slowly getting to places and give the road crews room to do their work.

