TOLEDO, Ohio — After years of discussion, language was approved Friday to create a regional water commission for Toledo and its suburbs. The mayors and commissioners approved language that will provide a 40-year uniform contract for water supply that now will go their individual councils for approval.

The members of the Regional Water Commission will be:

Toledo

Perrysburg

Maumee

Sylvania

Whitehouse

Northwest Water and Sewer District

Lucas County

Fulton County

Monroe County (on behalf of the South County Water System)

"Securing the above jurisdictions as Toledo water customers under long-term contracts spreads the fixed and operational costs of the water plant, main distribution lines and related systems among a larger customer base, helping to keep water costs affordable for all customers," according to an emergency ordinance that would authorize Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to enter into the agreement. "It also allows Toledo to operate retail programs including senior and low-income discounts, lead-line replacement, reduction of the mandatory minimum charge, and implementation of monthly billing."

The ordinance was being sought as an emergency in part because "it is immediately necessary to allow the contracting jurisdiction to move forward with their approval ... as soon as practicable to allow for new water rates to take effect in January 2020," the language stated.

A memo to Toledo City Council members discussed the goal of the regional agreement.

"The goal was to maintain the Toledo water system’s customer base in order to ensure high-quality drinking water and the best possible rates for Toledo and our region. We believe this contract meets those objectives, while also keeping ownership and ultimate authority of the utility with the City," the memo read.

The memo also highlights water billing rates. Toledo and Lucas County customers will be billed a retail rate, which will incorporate the cost of service methodology. But such rates will be determined by Toledo, just as each wholesale contracting jurisdiction will determine their own retail rate above the wholesale rate payable to Toledo.

Currently, Toledo provides water to a number of different communities in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio. More than a year ago, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz noted the need for a regional system.

"We have suburban partners and suburban customers who will leave our system, they will cease to get water from Toledo and they will get it elsewhere unless we can create a regional system where we do this together," Kapszukiewicz said in January 2018.

According to the "Uniform Water Purchase and Supply Agreement" released on Friday afternoon, the Regional Water Commission will be composed of Toledo's director in charge of public utilities and a second Toledo official with responsibilities of the water treatment facilities. The commission also will have a public utilities representative from each of the contracting jurisdictions. If the jurisdiction does not have person in charge of public utilities, that jurisdiction is to designate a non-elected officer to serve on the Regional Water Commission.

The Regional Water Commission will review each annual Capital Improvement Budget for the Toledo Water System and may submit amendments, as outlined under Chapter 15 of the Toledo City Charter, which was passed on Nov. 6, 2018.

Specific rates were not discussed in the preliminary contract, but the method of introducing wholesale rate changes was included in the language. According to the contract, when a rate adjustment is recommended by the Regional Water Commission, it then is taken to the Toledo Clerk of Council, who will incorporate it into an ordinance before Toledo City Council. Unless at least three-fourths of the members of Toledo council vote to reject the ordinance within 45 days, the ordinance with the rate adjustment will pass.

The contract also notes that Toledo is obligated to adjust rates from time to time to generate revenues "projected to be sufficient to operate, maintain, repair and replace" components of the Toledo Water System and to pay for costs of capital for improvements to the water system.