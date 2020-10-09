City of Toledo said trick-or-treat will be up to the health department this year

That status of trick-or-treat this spooky season is still up in the air.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For a lot of us, fall begins as soon as the calendar hits Sept. 1. - which means Halloween is right around the corner.

So what will be the status of spooky season and trick-or-treat this year with the coronavirus pandemic?

One Los Angeles county went as far as banning trick-or-treat this year, before backtracking and saying it's "not recommended" due to COVID-19.

In the city of Toledo, nothing has yet been set in stone about trick-or-treat one way or another.

In a statement, the city said trick-or-treat this year will be up to the health department:

"As with other things related to public health, the city administration (like many other municipalities across the state) is looking toward ODH and our county health department on this."

WTOL has reached out to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to see what guidance they may have on trick-or-treating.

We are also checking with other municipalities and the health departments to see what their plans are for Halloween this year.

Do you think trick-or-treat should be held as normal this year? Sound off on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

