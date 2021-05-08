City of Toledo again requiring masks for employees due to delta variant, increase in COVID cases

The rule, which is similar to what was implemented last year, goes into effect Tuesday.

All city of Toledo employees will once again be required to wear a face mask regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

According to a memo sent to city workers and obtained by WTOL, the rule goes into effect Tuesday. The move was prompted by Lucas County moving into "substantial" virus transmission status last week.

Several state colleges, including the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University, are also requiring masks indoors due to the rise in cases and spread of the delta variant.