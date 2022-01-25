City of Toledo to repave over 100 residential streets in 2022

The 2022 program will cost $22.5 million and is being completed as a result of the voters passing the dedicated roads levy in 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo plans to resurface over 100 residential roads this year.

The 2022 Residential Roads Program will repave 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles. The Patch and Seal Program will address 44 streets and 19.52 lane miles.

The Overlay Program will improve 35 unimproved streets and 10 lane miles.

"Creating the Toledo Department of Transportation is another example of listening to the residents and prioritizing what they want from my administration and the city of Toledo," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Work is expected to begin in April and finish in October. The 2022 program will cost $22.5 million and is being completed as a result of the voters passing the dedicated roads levy in 2020.