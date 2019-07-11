TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo was able to recover a $199,450 payment to a contractor from an attempted act of fraud.

This happened after city staff was notified that the payment was redirected to another party's bank account on Tuesday.

That's when staff members immediately contacted Toledo Police and an expert investigator at 5/3rd Bank.

After investigation, the money was traced to a fraudulent account at a TCF Bank location and froze the assets and reversed the transfer back to the city Wednesday.

The city has suspended ACH transfers.