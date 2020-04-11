x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

City of Toledo raises UT Rockets' flag morning of 'Battle of I-75' football game

The City of Toledo is encouraging Rocket fans to fly their flags as well.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo's flag was outside of One Government Center Wednesday morning to honor the "Battle of I-75" between the UT Rockets and BGSU Falcons.

The rivlary football game will be played later in the day at the Glass Bowl. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.

Even though there won't be any fans in attendance this year, fans can still watch the game on ESPNU or online ESPN3.

The City of Toledo is encouraging Rocket fans to fly their flags as well.

If you need one you can purchase one here

RELATED: MAC announces football schedule, kicking off with Battle of I-75

RELATED: Countdown to Kickoff: Toledo football picked to win MAC West in preseason coaches poll