City of Toledo raises UT Rockets' flag morning of 'Battle of I-75' football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo's flag was outside of One Government Center Wednesday morning to honor the "Battle of I-75" between the UT Rockets and BGSU Falcons.

The rivlary football game will be played later in the day at the Glass Bowl. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.

Even though there won't be any fans in attendance this year, fans can still watch the game on ESPNU or online ESPN3.

The City of Toledo is encouraging Rocket fans to fly their flags as well.